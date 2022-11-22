Augustus Sirleaf, 19, charged in teen's shooting death

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Plymouth man faces murder charges in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death last week.

On Nov. 14, Yaseen Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.

Police arrested two people later that week. Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr. faces two second-degree murder charges, while the other person arrested - a juvenile - has since been released without charges.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Hans Madave of New Hope, has not been arrested and is wanted in connection to the homicide.

Left to right: Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr. and Hans Madave Plymouth Police

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Sirleaf and Madave planned on robbing two people during a shoe sale. When those two arrived by vehicle at the parking lot, both suspects got into the back of the vehicle. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while his colleague was in the driver's seat.

At one point, Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes after deciding he liked them, but the suspects asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf took out a gun and shot him several times, the charges said. The victim's colleague in the driver's seat fled the scene, but later returned to speak with police.

One other person, identified only as "L.W." in the criminal complaint, served as the driver for the suspects during the alleged murder, and drove them back to Sirleaf's apartment after the shooting.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and found Johnson slumped over in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't know if those involved all knew each other, but officials say the remaining suspect, Madave, must be found to keep the public safe. If you see Madave, don't approach him. Call 911.

Sirleaf is in custody at Hennepin County Jail on a $1 million bail. He makes his first court appearance Tuesday. If convicted, both murder charges have a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.