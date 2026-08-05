Hammarama Museum in Lanesboro captures the refreshing history of one of the most iconic beers in Minnesota

The Root River runs through Lanesboro, Minnesota, making it an ideal place for all kinds of summer fun.

"You immediately feel like you've gone on vacation, and you haven't gone that far," said Julie Rosen, visitor.

But even on vacation you can still get a history lesson.

Keith Richardson is a home brewer and beer memorabilia collector. But a few years ago, he began exclusively collecting Hamm's bottles, bears, signs and scenoramas.

Richardson's collection got so big that, two years ago, he moved everything into an old toy store near downtown Lanesboro and opened the Hammarama Museum and Gift Shop.

"The brewery started in 1865," said Richardson.

The walking tour begins with the founder, Theodore Hamm, and takes you through the beer's unique history in the "Land of Sky Blue Waters."

"They were entrenched there in St. Paul. They were a big employer, big part of east St. Paul for many years," said Richardson.

The Hamm family owned the beer for three generations. At their peak, they had five breweries. The museum shows you the evolution of Hamm's one step at a time. Their advertising created quite a buzz.

"They were intertwined with the Twins, so there's that angle too where a lot of people remember the Twins and Hamm's kind of tied together," said Richardson.

At one point, the brewery expanded beyond the Midwest and into other parts of the country. It was sold in 31 states.

Hamm's made Styrofoam bears in the 1980's, but for about four years they used a real bear in their advertising.

"It was Earl the trainer and Sasha the bear. And there are pictures of them out in the north woods," said Richardson.

Of course, the cartoon bear had a good run in TV commercials.

Here, all you have to do is follow the bear's paws, and you'll find yourself on memory lane.

"A lot of people will walk around in a circle several times to take it all in," said Richardson. "They really come in here to be entertained. I hope they're entertained."

The Hammarama Museum and Gift Shop is free, and it's located on 105 Elmwood St. E. in Lanesboro. It's open Friday through Sunday from May through most of October.