4-year-old American on list of hostages Hamas plans to release, Qatari official says

Washington — Abigail Mor Edan, the youngest American held hostage by Hamas, was included on a list of hostages that the terror group planned to release on Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed.

"So far things are moving in the right direction," the Qatari official said in an interview with "Face the Nation" when asked whether Edan would be released Sunday.

Multiple sources indicated to Margaret Brennan that while Edan is on the list, no release is certain given the delicate diplomacy around the situation. Edan's parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. She turned 4 last week while held in captivity in Gaza.

A source with knowledge tells CBS News that a group of hostages was just handed over to the Red Cross. Earlier Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told "Face the Nation" that he is cautiously optimistic that an American will be among the hostages released by Hamas on Sunday.

Sullivan said the U.S. has "reason to believe that Americans will be released today — at least one American will be released today."

"I cannot confirm who it will be or that it will absolutely happen, because until we see that American out of Gaza, in safety and ultimately in the hands of their loved ones, we won't have full confirmation," he said. "We do have reason to believe that there will be an American release today, but let's wait and see what actually happens. Because, of course, we are dealing with a terrorist group here and we can't immediately trust. We have to verify."

Sullivan said the White House remains in close contact with authorities in Qatar and Egypt, who have helped broker the hostage release deal, as well as Israeli officials.

Since Friday, Hamas has released two groups of hostages who have been held captive in Gaza since the terror attack. As part of the U.S.-Qatari brokered deal, Israel and Hamas agreed to a short-term cease-fire and Israel is also releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals on Saturday, and 13 Israeli hostages, 10 Thai hostages and one Filipino hostage were released Friday, according to officials.

Sullivan said it's dependent on Hamas whether the temporary truce is extended to allow for the release of all hostages.

"I have every confidence that ultimately all of the Americans and all of the individuals being held hostage will come home," he said. "We are determined not to rest until that happens. But whether or not this particular deal gets extended, that's really up to Hamas."

Al Thani said there's a chance an extension could happen if Hamas is able to gather more hostages.

"We are hopeful," he said. "The agreement has a provision that if Hamas will be able to prove, to locate, and secure some of the hostages that are within the criteria of the first group, which is women and children, then it will be extended, depends on the number that they will have. This is something we cannot confirm yet until we get to the fourth day, then Hamas should present the list if they are available with them."