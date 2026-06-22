Hail claims now regularly hitting $40K to $60K as roof coverage quietly shrinks

After a hailstorm moves through, homeowners in the Twin Cities metro area may face two separate problems: contractors showing up uninvited, looking for quick business, and insurance policies that may cover far less than expected.

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to watch for high-pressure sales tactics from storm chasers — contractors who knock on doors unannounced in the aftermath of severe weather.

"There are some quick red flags that homeowners should watch out for. The number one thing you should watch for is someone who shows up unannounced, uninvited to your home, knocking on doors, and they're pressuring you," said Bao Vang, vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The BBB says demands for upfront payment and requests to sign paperwork immediately should also raise concerns. The agency recommends looking up any contractor on BBB.org and reviewing complaint history, ratings and reviews before hiring anyone.

Getting at least three written estimates before signing a contract is another step the BBB recommends.

At the same time, insurance experts say roof coverage has shifted significantly in recent years and many homeowners may not realize how much their policies have changed.

"Consumers really need to be careful when their homeowner's insurance renews or especially when they're out shopping because the roof coverage has really changed. We don't have a single carrier anymore that isn't doing something different with roofs," said Aaron Sorenson, executive vice president for Insurance Brokers of Minnesota, Inc.

Many policies now limit coverage as roofs age, shifting from full replacement cost to actual cash value payouts based on depreciation. That gap can leave homeowners responsible for thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Repair costs have also risen sharply. Sorenson said average roofing and siding claims that ran $10,000 to $15,000 four or five years ago now regularly come in at $40,000 to $60,000.

Experts recommend reviewing coverage with an insurance agent before the next storm, rather than discovering the limits of a policy after damage has already occurred.