A major Asian grocery chain is planning to move into the former Cub Foods building in the Midway neighborhood in St. Paul, Minnesota, bringing renewed optimism to an area that has struggled with vacant storefronts and changing businesses.

H Mart, one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the country, is expected to take over the former grocery store location. The announcement has drawn mixed but largely positive reactions from nearby residents and business owners.

Alexis Crowley, who works at Market Smoke Shop Tobacco, said the loss of Cub Foods last year had a noticeable impact on nearby businesses.

"Without the Cub, total business plummeted," Crowley said. "But with a grocery store coming back, it'll be better overall for everyone because now it's just get all your stuff done in one stop."

Crowley said some customers have expressed concerns about H Mart's focus on Asian groceries, but many are excited about having more shopping options in the neighborhood.

Jae Yun Chong restocks kimchi at H Mart on Sunday April 1, 2012, in Wheaton, MD. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Not everyone is sure they will shop there. Aura, a Midway resident, said she is unfamiliar with some of the ingredients sold at Asian grocery stores and is unsure whether she would visit.

Still, community leaders see the potential for a broader impact beyond grocery shopping. Ava Diaz, senior marketing manager with Visit St. Paul, said the investment could help introduce more people to different cultures while complementing businesses and attractions already in the area.

"It really works to complement what already exists in the community and also helps make kind of experiencing those different cultures more accessible to not only the local community that it serves, but also the surrounding region," Diaz said.

The proposed H Mart location comes as other changes are taking place in the Midway neighborhood. An abandoned CVS building was demolished, while Allianz Field continues to serve as a major destination in the area.

Residents and business owners hope H Mart will be another step toward revitalizing the neighborhood and bringing more activity back to the area.