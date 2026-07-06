Woman, 42, accused of threatening Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth pleads guilty

A 42-year-old woman accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth via voicemail has pleaded guilty to threats of violence, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Rachel Welsch of Hugo, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of the charge.

The criminal complaint said Welsch left a series of voicemails for Demuth in January and February. In the first such message, she said, "I am going to come and meet you ... Wherever you are, you should be wondering when we are going to come," according to court documents.

In another message, she called Demuth a "racist piece of s***" and said she would find her, wherever she was, the complaint said.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers went to Welsch's home on Jan. 2 to discuss the voicemails, but after acknowledging she left messages for Demuth, she asked the troopers to leave, according to court documents.

Welsch left at least three more voicemails, including one calling Demuth a "traitor," the complaint said.

In two messages in February, Welsch made veiled threats of a shooting, according to court documents.

"There is not bulletproof glass between us. Do you understand that?" a voicemail on Feb. 11 said, per the complaint. In another on Feb. 24, Welsch allegedly said she has been "learning how to shoot" and that she was "getting really good."

Demuth, who is running for governor, said in a written statement on Monday that she's grateful for law enforcement and the Washington County Attorney's Office for taking the threats seriously.

"I sincerely hope that the consequences in this case will dissuade future threats, and that legislators and other public officials can continue to do their jobs without having to fear for the safety of themselves or their families," Demuth said.

In February, Demuth petitioned for a restraining order against Welsch, and a judge granted a temporary extreme risk protection order based on a law enforcement petition that temporarily suspends Welsch's ability to purchase or possess firearms, according to court records.

Welsch is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on March 3, 2026.