'Grit, sheer joy, determination' mark opening of Special Olympics USA Games

After years of planning and preparation, the Special Olympics USA Games have arrived to Minnesota, along with 3,000 competitors, 10,000 volunteers, and 75,000 fans.

The six-day event officially kicks off with opening ceremonies Saturday night.

Hours prior, athletes from across the country partnered with local law enforcement to complete the final leg of the 10,000+ mile torch run. This year's games were the first to feature a coast-to-coast torch run, spanning more than a dozen states over the course of several weeks.

As the sun rose in Blaine Saturday morning, it was time for the final leg.

"We've actually been preparing for this for a couple of years now," said Lucas Giambelluca, President of Bank of America Minnesota, who has been a sponsor of Special Olympics for 50 years. "When we knew the special Olympics were coming to Minnesota, we actually jumped at the chance."

Giambelluca says the bank is investing five million dollars into the organization as a grant to help athletes grow and develop.

"When you hear those kinds of stories, it really brings it home and shows you just how amazing this truly, truly is," he said.

The six-day event will bring nearly $70 million of economic impact to the Twin Cities.