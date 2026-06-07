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Overnight house fire kills one in central Minnesota

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Authorities are investigating what caused a deadly fire in central Minnesota early Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it received multiple reports of a large fire in Land Township just after 1 a.m. A deputy driving in the area provided an exact location of the fire and said that a residence and nearby structures were on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found all structures on the property fully engulfed. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

While investigating the fire, authorities say they found a deceased person inside the home. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death and identify the victim.

The Hoffman, Barrett, Kensington and Herman fire departments all assisted in the response.

Land Township is located about 27 miles west of Alexandria.

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