Minnesota's "Grandparent's Happy Hour" bill signed into law

Minnesota seniors living in assisted living communities and nursing homes will soon be able to enjoy a glass of wine or beer at resident happy hours without facilities navigating liquor licensing hurdles.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan measure Tuesday, known as the "Grandparents' Happy Hour" law, during a ceremony at Amira Choice in Champlin.

The new law allows assisted living facilities, nursing homes and boarding care homes to serve alcohol to residents and their guests during organized social events, provided facilities notify the state and meet required safety standards. The law takes effect Aug. 1.

The legislation was inspired by residents at Amira Choice after staff learned the facility could host happy hours but could not legally serve alcohol because no existing liquor license fit its situation.

Walz said the law is about giving seniors greater autonomy and removing unnecessary government barriers.

"Providing the autonomy and the dignity and the choices that belong to you. You have earned the right to make your own choices," Walz said. "Government can get out of the way, allow people to make their choices and do this right."

Resident Anita LaBrun, who advocated for the legislation, said the change is about more than drinks.

"Happy hour is our connection, laughter, sharing stories from our lives," LaBrun said. "It brings friends together and helps make everyday moments special."

Supporters say the law recognizes assisted living communities as residents' homes and gives older adults more opportunities to socialize while maintaining existing health and safety protections.

The Grandparents' Happy Hour provision is part of a broader omnibus liquor bill that also updates liquor licensing laws for businesses, attractions and college campuses across Minnesota.