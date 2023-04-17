Gov. Walz signs disaster assistance bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As water levels rise across the state lawmakers are investing more into disaster response. On Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law promising to do just that.

Walz was joined by Homeland Security and Emergency Management interim director Kevin Reed and Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, who are both keeping an eye on the rising waters.

The bill allows the state to start providing assistance more quickly before thresholds for federal relief are met.

"What it means is the funds get to communities when they're needed at a time when they're needed, in every corner of the state for every possible contingency," Walz said.

The bipartisan bill will replenish the state's disaster assistance contingency account with $40 million, something Walz says will begin seeing requests almost as soon as it is signed.