Gophers' Isaac Asuma returns for 3rd year, believing a turnaround is within reach

Summer workouts are underway for the Gophers men's basketball team, and Isaac Asuma is back for his third year with the program. To some, it's a bit of a surprise.

"Being able to come back to the same program again, it's awesome," Asuma said. "Being able to know what to expect for the summer, know what the coaches expect and be able to grow — that has been really good."

The point guard from Cherry, Minnesota, played practically every minute of every game last season. After another losing season, it would've made sense for Asuma to transfer in search of greener pastures. Instead, he stuck around.

"I think it's really cool that guys can figure out a way to stay and have continuity," Gophers head coach Niko Medved said. "I think when it makes sense, it's great for the player, and it's obviously great for the coach and the program and the fans, to have guys that they can recognize."

Asuma's decision to stay may have been helped by the fact that his younger brother, Noah, will be arriving on campus this fall as a freshman on the Minnesota baseball team.

"I'm super excited," Asuma said. "I've been talking to him a little bit. He's already out in Utah for their baseball developmental stuff. But I'm just excited for him to get down here and see him more."

This will also be the first time in Asuma's college career that he'll play in the same system with the same coaching staff for a second straight season.

He's comfortable.

"I really like Coach Medved and the staff and what they have building here," Asuma said. "That's something I want to be a part of — to change this program around and get it back to being a winning program."

It's a familiar refrain around Gophers basketball. This year, though, it feels realistic.