Viral Minnesota Gophers tailgating hearse finds perfect match in new owner

A viral Facebook Marketplace post of a hearse steeped in Minnesota Gophers' history has brought two strangers together.

"I've always wanted a hearse," Cynthia Verbrugge, the hearse's new owner, said.

Verbrugge says her spouse was not a big fan of the idea — that is, until a very special listing came along.

"So I took the listing to my spouse and I said, 'We have to, we have to.' And, to my surprise, my spouse said, 'Oh my gosh, yes,'" Verbrugge said.

For Liz McFarland, letting go of the hearse meant saying goodbye to years of memories.

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"It was a unique piece. We took it tailgating for years," she said.

While the decision to sell was not easy, McFarland says the memories made behind the wheel will always stick with her.

"It's terribly hard to let it go," she said. "Tailgating is so fun. Gopher fans are the best."

But with Verbrugge behind the wheel, the hearse is beginning a new chapter — one that feels like it was meant to be.

"My brother is the PA announcer for the Golden Gophers football, basketball, wrestling. My father was a University of Minnesota police officer for 35 years," Verbrugge said.

The hearse wasn't just a lucky find; it was a match made in maroon and gold.

"Gophers run in the family blood, as it were, and this, this was just destiny," Verbrugge said.