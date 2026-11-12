Asuma scores career-high 23 points in Minnesota's 91-61 win over Southern

Isaac Asuma scored a career-high 23 points and Minnesota rolled to a 91-61 victory over Southern on Thursday night.

Asuma shot 9 of 14 from the field that included four 3-pointers. Bobby Durkin added 15 points for Minnesota (4-0), which shot 60% from the floor.

Kyan Evans, who scored a career-high 26 points and added a career-best 10 rebounds in a two-point win over Cincinnati, chipped in with 10 points against Southern.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and reserve Malick Kordel also scored 10 points apiece for the Golden Gophers. Asuma, Durkin and Evans each had six of Minnesota's 28 assists.

Minnesota outrebounded Southern 40-21. Grayson Grove grabbed a team-high six boards to go with seven points for the Golden Gophers.

Daniel Dormu and Justin Page scored 12 points apiece for Southern (0-5). Lionel Larvadain added 10 points.

Minnesota took the lead for good about seven minutes in and closed on a 19-6 run for a 46-26 halftime lead. Asuma scored 14 first-half points and Evans added nine.