Golden Valley Dairy Queen owner speaks out against proposed cannabis dispensary next door

A longtime Dairy Queen owner is raising concerns about a cannabis dispensary preparing to open next door to his business along Medicine Lake Road in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Dan Lommen placed a message on the restaurant's sign reading, "Weed shop, children don't mix. Respect! GV."

Lommen said his concerns are directed primarily at the City of Golden Valley and the location of the proposed dispensary, rather than the business itself or people who use cannabis.

"I'm just saying, Golden Valley, you could have handled this totally differently," Lommen said. "It's not even anything to do with the dispensary. It's between me and Golden Valley and the community."

Lommen said his family has operated the Dairy Queen since 1964 and that children and families make up much of its customer base.

Golden Valley requires cannabis retailers to be at least 500 feet from schools, playgrounds and athletic fields. Terra Linda Park, which is located across Medicine Lake Road in New Hope, is near the proposed dispensary.

The city said the buffer is measured from the cannabis business's property line to the edge of a protected structure. Although part of Terra Linda Park falls within the 500-foot radius, Golden Valley said the park's play structure and gazebo are approximately 60 feet beyond the required buffer.

The city said the proposed location therefore complies with its zoning and distance requirements.

"I believe that they're at a gray line where they should be a little more careful, and they should have got a conditional use permit to ask the communities," Lommen said.

In a statement, the City of Golden Valley wrote that the cannabis shop is "outside all applicable buffers, including those in the City of New Hope."

"Cannabis retailers must complete two approvals before opening: licensing through the State's Office of Cannabis Management and registration with the City of Golden Valley. These approvals are administrative and do not involve City Council action. As long as a proposed business meets the zoning and buffer requirements, the City may not prohibit the use," the city added. "The business must still receive all applicable permits and a full license from the State. The City is working to ensure the business meets all safety, permitting, and regulatory requirements. Our role is to implement state and local regulations consistently and transparently."

Golden Valley resident Sharon Baker said she does not oppose a dispensary opening nearby.

"I think it's great for the community if it works for you," Baker said. "I think it would be something great as long as it's regulated and make sure it doesn't fall into the wrong hands."

WCCO reached out to the dispensary, Chillwater Cannabis, for comment but has not heard back.