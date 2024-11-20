Watch CBS News
Girlfriend of man who killed 3 Burnsville first responders to plead guilty to weapons charges

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS —The woman federally charged with purchasing guns for her boyfriend used in the fatal shooting of three Burnsville first responders will plead guilty.

Ashley Dyrdahl was indicted back in March for allegedly buying the weapons used in the fatal shooting of Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter EMT Adam Finseth in February. She originally plead not guilty to the 11 counts brought against her. 

The indictment alleges Dyrdahl bought five guns for Gooden between September 2023 and January 2024, including two AR-15-style weapons used during the standoff. Authorities were answering a domestic assault call on Feb. 18 when Gooden opened fire.  

In a press conference held back at the time of the indictment U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said "That he could not purchase firearms because he was a convicted felon. So instead, he would pick out specific weapons and she would buy them in violation of federal law — placing powerful weapons in the hands of a violent, convicted felon." 

Gov. Walz signed into a law tougher penalties for straw gun purchases. The law went into effect Aug. 1. 

WCCO has learned that Dyrdahl intends to change her plea in court on Dec. 18. 

