In wake of Burnsville shooting, Minnesota Legislature discusses increasing penalties for straw gun purchases

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's illegal to purchase a gun for someone else who is not allowed to have one, known as a straw purchase. But state lawmakers say Minnesota's laws aren't strong enough to enforce, and penalties should increase.

A bill discussed in a House committee Thursday would make straw purchases a felony offense punishable by up to two years in prison with a $10,000 fine if someone knows or reasonably should know that. That would increase to five years behind bars and a $20,000 fine if the gun was used in a violent crime within a year of purchase. Under current law, it's a gross misdemeanor.

"While straw purchases are already illegal under Minnesota law, our law contains loopholes that need to be closed in order to hold offenders accountable," said Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville.

The hearing comes a month after three first responders in Burnsville were tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call. Court documents show the man who shot them was barred from owning firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Instead, federal prosecutors accuse his girlfriend of buying the weapons for him. She faces federal charges.

Berg's proposal would also prohibit "binary triggers" on guns, a device that fires one shot when the trigger is pulled and another when it's released, doubling the rate of fire. Authorities say the firearms Shannon Gooden had in the Burnsville shooting had these triggers on them.

"This bill is one more step we can take in addition to other actions taken by this committee to keep our families and law enforcement safe from gun violence," Berg said.

Republicans for years have pushed for this change, but it hasn't advanced. A GOP-backed bill last year almost made it to the finish line, but wasn't included in a large public safety bill with dozens of policies in it. That's drawn the ire of some Republicans who say Democrats in charge at the state capitol are acting on legislation too late.

Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, said her bill advanced out of a key committee before it stalled in another, keeping it from a vote last session. On Thursday, she attempted a procedural move to bring it up for a vote on the floor—but it failed.

"They are holding up the ability to do something today to play political games and three men are dead because we didn't pass this bill last year," Coleman said during a news conference. "Democrats waited and people died. Heroes died."

The legislature faces a key committee deadline at the end of this week to keep bills eligible for passage this session. The Senate scheduled a hearing Friday for Coleman's legislation—alongside a bill with the exact same language from a DFL colleague.

Lawmakers are also considering other gun-related measures, including safe storage requirements for firearms and mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement.