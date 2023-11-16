George Santos says he won't run for reelection after scathing ethics report

Prosecutors indict George Santos on new charges Prosecutors indict George Santos on new criminal charges 02:25

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos announced Thursday that he won't run for reelection in 2024, moments after the House Ethics Committee released a blistering report that found "substantial evidence" of wrongdoing.

The announcement from the freshman congressman from New York is a reversal of Santos' earlier insistence that he would run for reelection, even if expelled from Congress.

"I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity," Santos said in a lengthy statement on "X." "I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves. I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time."

Shortly before 10 a.m., the House Ethics Committee announced the release of its findings that its investigative subcommittee "unanimously concluded that there was substantial evidence" that Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete or false reports, engaged in fraudulent conduct, and used campaign funds for personal uses, among other claims. At 11:01 a.m., Santos announced he would not run for reelection.

Santos' lawyer, Joseph Murray, blasted the committee's report in a statement to CBS News.

"It was a disgusting hit piece that really shows how low our federal government has sunk to and how we the people desperately need an Article V constitutional Convention," he said. "They should all be ashamed of themselves."

Santos also faces federal charges of conspiracy, false statements, wire fraud, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges, and continues to insist on his innocence.

Santos represents parts of Queens and Long Island.