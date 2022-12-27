George Santos admits to lying about resume Representative-elect George Santos admits to lying about his past 02:39

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."

He also told the newspaper: "I campaigned talking about the people's concerns, not my resume" and added, "I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign."

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

Santos, a Queens resident, had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but on Monday he acknowledged: "I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume."

He added: "I own up to that. … We do stupid things in life."

A spokesperson from Baruch College had previously told CBS News that no record of his attendance could be found.

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but representatives from both companies told CBS News last week that they could not confirm Santos' employment.

Santos told the Post he had "never worked directly" for either financial firm, saying he had used a "poor choice of words."

He told the Post that Link Bridge, an investment company where he was a vice president, did business with both.

An earlier version of Santos' campaign website stated, "George Anthony began working at Citigroup as an associate and quickly advanced to become an associate asset manager in the real asset division of the firm," and in the next paragraph claimed "George Anthony was then offered an exciting opportunity with Goldman Sachs but what he thought would be the pinnacle of his career was not as fulfilling as he had anticipated." Neither bank is currently named on his website.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American news site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos' campaign website that his grandparents "fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII." It said records appear to show his grandparents were born in Brazil.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos told the Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.