George Floyd case: Thomas Lane to be sentenced on federal charges Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death.

According to court records, Lane will be sentenced on his federal charge at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A sketch of Thomas Lane in the federal trial. Cedric Hohnstadt

In February, Lane and two other former officers - J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao - were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights "to be free from a police officer's deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs when they saw him restrained in police custody in clear need of medical care and willfully failed to aid him, resulting in bodily injury to and the death of Mr. Floyd," the Department of Justice said.

Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of another charge of depriving Floyd of his rights.

Lane has also pleaded guilty in his state trial to a charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's killing, with the plea agreement showing that he agreed to a three-year prison term. He has not been sentenced in that case.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement following the guilty plea, saying he is "pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility" for his part in Floyd's death.

Kueng and Thao are still awaiting their state trial, which has been postponed to January 2023.

Former officer Derek Chauvin has already been convicted in the state trial and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for murdering Floyd. Chauvin pleaded guilty in his federal trial and received a similar sentence, but with a recommendation to serve his time in federal prison, which the defense argued would be safer for the former officer.