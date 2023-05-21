Gabbie Hughes celebrates successful, busy season

MINNEAPOLIS -- What an April it was for Gabbie Hughes.

"It's been crazy, but the best kind of crazy," she said.

Hughes made her first U.S. senior women's national team and played in the World Championships from April 5 to 16.

"Unbelievable experience and I don't think I've let it sink in," said Hughes. "The smile on my face hasn't really gone away."

A Patty Kazmaier finalist a year ago, Hughes was one of six newcomers to the roster. They won gold.

"I think it was just fun to get to know each other on a different level. And know that they're people too. Not just these amazing athletes," said Hughes. "When I scored my goal I thought of the kids back at home in Lino Lakes or Blaine or whatever in the Twin Cities, watching that game, seeing me score that goal. I remember looking up to kids that were doing that when I was younger, and seeing, wow it's possible to play at that level."

All this came after Hughes won the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award for her work with Sophie's Squad. An organization prioritizing mental health in youth sports.

"When it finally came out, Sophie's mom and her reaction and proudness, and seeing Sophie's name on a stage like that was unlike anything," said Hughes. "And I'll never be able to forget that or forget the emotions that we all felt together."

Finding a team to play professionally is the next step in this busy season. Moving on while maintaining both passions.

"I'll still have hockey but maybe I can be an ambassador at the pro level, and continue to grow it there and have events at professional women's hockey too," said Hughes. "I think that would be cool to get it grown in that area as well."

No slowing down.