Funeral being held Tuesday for former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger

Longtime Republican Sen. David Durenberger dies
Longtime Republican Sen. David Durenberger dies 02:49

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesotans are gathering Tuesday to honor the life of a former U.S. senator.

Republican Dave Durenberger passed away last week at the age of 88. The late senator's funeral is being held in Collegeville Tuesday morning.

Durenberger exploded on the political stage in 1978, as part of what's known as the "Minnesota Massacre." The event catapulted Republicans into unexpected control of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats along with the governor's office.

READ MORE: Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger dies at age 88

He served 16 years in the Senate, carving out a reputation as a national expert on health care reform.

