Fulton Brewing presents the Fulton Gran Fondo

Fulton Brewing is about to hold a special biking event:

Fulton Gran Fondo is a what we like to call a ride, not a race. Riders take to the streets and pathways in and around the Twin Cities followed by an epic block party that celebrates the ride. For more information, please visit the website at FultonGranFondo. We look forward to riding with you!

Follow the links below to download GPS routes in a variety of popular programs. If you don't see your preferred format, you can open the Garmin Connect link, click on the three dots in the lower right corner of the dialogue box, and download either a GPX or FIT file, which you can then upload into your chosen app. You cannot just open these links and run them from your phone's browser on the day of the ride, you will need to download and register for a navigation app first. We will have full route signage on all three rides, so you're not required to download and run a navigation app if you want an analog experience.