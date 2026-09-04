Frontier Saloon at Minnesota State Fair to take its final bow

It's the end of an era for a country music hot spot at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Frontier Saloon, located across the street from WCCO's booth on Carnes Avenue, is shutting down after more than 60 years.

Serving up a taste of the Old West with a side of Nashville's honkytonk, the Frontier Saloon has been a family-friendly staple at the fair since 1963.

The bar and restaurant started as a kitschy call-back to America's cowboy era, with decorations adorning every inch of wall space.

As its popularity grew, so did the space, eventually adding a stage 13 years ago. That helped solidify Frontier as the fair's country music hangout.

"If you like classic country (music), you're here at the Frontier," said dedicated customer Jackie Baker.

But the sun is about to set on the beloved saloon.

"A little bittersweet," said manager John Jameson. "I'll miss the 12 days being out here, running into friends."

Jameson's dad, Dick Werner, was the owner until he passed away last year. Werner managed Frontier when it first opened, then took over as owner when he bought the business in 1976. The final year for Frontier is also Jameson's 50th year working there.

A new concept will fill the space in 2027.

"I hope something else similar can come in here and take the place of it because it is a tradition for a lot of people," Baker said. Her family was there promptly at noon to watch Ali Gray's Country Jamboree perform.

Gray was the first musical act Frontier booked when the stage debuted.

"At the time I had a little trio called Two Hicks and a Chick, and they booked us for all 12 nights. For years we did that," said Gray.

Her bands have performed at the Frontier every year since. Knowing this might be the last made her emotional. "This place honestly has changed my career because if you think about at the fair, every time we come out for a new set, there's brand new people out here and that's every single day," she said. "When you leave the fair it becomes more gigs, more venues, more opportunities. They've changed my life. They're an amazing family. I'm devastated."

The sounds of the saloon will soon go silent but not before a celebration of more than 60 years of success. Gray's band performs two more times at the Frontier on the final Saturday and Sunday of the fair from noon to 3:30 p.m.

"Don't miss it. You have to come and visit one more time," Gray said.

Once the fair ends, Jameson is looking forward to a calmer offseason. No need to worry about booking acts or creating schedules. He'll still return to the fair, though.

"Maybe just on the other side of the counter for a while," he said with a smile.

If the Frontier means a lot to you or your family, you can soon take home a piece of it. All the decorations, antiques, signs, and even the mannequins above the stage will be up for auction. Those details will be posted on Frontier's social media pages in late September.