Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Brooklyn Park on Friday

Authorities in the northern Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.

The Fridley Police Department says Corinthyan Leyon Dancy was last seen leaving on foot from a family member's residence on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North in Brooklyn Park at 7 a.m. He had been wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans or joggers and white shoes.

Corinthyan Leyon Dancy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Dancy is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown, afro-style hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Dancy's well-being and say he needs medication.

Anyone with information on Dancy's whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or dial 911.