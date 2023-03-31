Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Friday is National Tater Day

/ CBS Minnesota

Behind the scenes at Old Dutch Foods
Behind the scenes at Old Dutch Foods 03:47

Friday is National Tater Day, and why not celebrate with a good old fashioned starchy side dish.

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL TATER DAY

  • Have your potato, tater, or spud the way you like it.
  • Sprinkle them with herbs, cheese, or just a hint of salt.
  • Try a new recipe.
  • What's really important is that you celebrate this humble vegetable.
  • Share your favorite potato recipe.
  • Use #NationalTaterDay to post on social media.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.