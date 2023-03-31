Friday is National Tater Day
Friday is National Tater Day, and why not celebrate with a good old fashioned starchy side dish.
HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL TATER DAY
- Have your potato, tater, or spud the way you like it.
- Sprinkle them with herbs, cheese, or just a hint of salt.
- Try a new recipe.
- What's really important is that you celebrate this humble vegetable.
- Share your favorite potato recipe.
- Use #NationalTaterDay to post on social media.
