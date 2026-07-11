Freedom Schools across the Twin Cities foster environments that support young people

For six weeks in the summer, Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary School in North Minneapolis is home to one of 12 Freedom Schools across the Twin Cities.

Freedom Schools started back in 1964, a year after the historic Children's March that saw more than 1,000 students marching in the streets of Birmingham, Alabama, in protest of legalized segregation in the city.

It led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Today's Freedom school provides a fostering environment that supports young people to excel and believe in their ability to make a difference in themselves, families, communities, and the world.

Students and staff start the day with Harambee, the Swahili word for let's pull together.

"We come in every morning, welcoming them, saying good morning. A lot of kids don't hear that on a day-to-day basis," said Tylyn Harris an educator at Freedom School. "So getting that from the staff and that energy and it puts that fire in them."

Cheers, chants, and announcements all centered around music. It's like a morning cup of coffee to get these scholars going.

It's in the classroom where all the fun begins. Each room is decorated by the educators who help the scholars celebrate their potential and affirm their profound impact on the world.

Servant Leader Instructor Tylyn Harris used to be a young scholar during Freedom Summers. She credits her former teachers for her involvement in the program today.

"They had a lot of passionate staff who brought the energy every single day," said Harris. "It definitely brought me up to where I am today."

Children Defense Fund Freedom Schools' focus is on literacy, civic engagement, and community building.

Reading is a big part of what scholars do here.

"We have young people whose grade level jumps in the summer without really teaching the mechanics of reading," said Leavon Fields, the site coordinator for Freedom School. "Just teaching the love of reading, showing them books they can relate to, books with characters that look like them."

Freedom Schools are in 97 cities across 29 states.

Minnesota leads the country in the number of scholars involved in Freedom Schools,1500 youngsters. And we have a lot of firsts.

"First to have a juvenile detention freedom school in the United States, first to have an American Indian freedom school, and also first to have a STEM-focused Freedom school," said Fields.

"Today we read this book called Daddy Daughter Day and how it is important to have time with your dad and how you need like a good role model in your life," said Naiya Walden, an educator.

Freedom School allows scholars to believe in their ability and responsibility to make a difference.

"They are asking us why Freedom School is only in the summer; why can't regular school be like this? I think it's something I would want my kids to be a part of, and I know they will be a part of it when I have kids ," said Harris.

Freedom School is for everybody. Educators say it is an atmosphere they want all children to experience.