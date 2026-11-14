Four men in custody after high-speed pursuit in eastern Wisconsin

Four men were taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit in eastern Wisconsin, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the Lake Hallie Police Department contacted them around 4:45 Friday, saying they were pursuing a car believed to be linked to a felony theft investigation.

A sergeant with the sheriff's office was able to find the pursuit on I-94 and saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed. The sergeant then joined the pursuit and was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The car left I-94 and became disabled in a ditch.

The four men who were in the car then fled on foot.

The sheriff's office, Menomonie Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol established a perimeter and started a search. Around 5:40 p.m. drone operators with the sheriff's office located the suspects and all were taken into custody.

The four men are in their 20s and are from Florida. They were transferred to the Chippewa County Jail.