A former New Hampshire lawmaker is in custody in Illinois after being charged in a shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment building Sunday afternoon. Gunfire damaged some units, but police said no one was hurt.

Charges say Robert Forsyth, a former Republican state representative, pulled the trigger. Forsyth served in the New Hampshire House until he resigned in 2020 amid a domestic violence investigation. Charges say he is not legally allowed to have a gun.

Surveillance video shows people in body armor and tactical gear going into the building on the city's north side. One man carries a rifle similar to an AR-15. Charges say the group targeted a particular apartment.

A woman in the apartment said she heard a knock at the door and looked through the peephole but didn't recognize the man on the other side. Moments later, gunfire erupted and she ran for cover.

Minneapolis police obtained a tracking warrant, and Illinois State Police found the vehicle on Interstate 90 near Elgin. Police say they found firearms, several loaded magazines and suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana inside it.

Investigators haven't said much about a possible motive. Minneapolis police are still investigating.