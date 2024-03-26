Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph signing with Green Bay Packers, agent says

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is defecting, intending to sign with the Green Bay Packers, according to his agent.

Brett Tessler said on social media Joseph "had other interest but liked this opportunity."

Joseph kicked for the Vikings for three seasons, making 82.2% of his field goals. He was flawless on field goals in the 20-29 yard range, but made just 65.3% of his kicks from beyond 40 yards. His 61-yard field goal that gave the Vikings a walk-off win over the New York Giants in 2022 is the longest in franchise history. He also missed 12 extra points in his three years in Minnesota.

Earlier this offseason, the Vikings signed former XFL kicker John Parker Romo. Romo went 17/19 for the San Antonio Brahmas last season and has spent time on NFL practice squads.

In Green Bay, Joseph will compete with Anders Carlson. In his rookie year, Carlson went 27/33 on field goals and 34/39 on extra points. His touchback percentage was just 43%, compared to Joseph's 77.2%.

The Packers drafted Carlson in the sixth round last year. The second-year kicker is the younger brother of former Viking Daniel Carlson. The Vikings cut Daniel Carlson in his rookie season after he missed three field goals in a 29-29 tie with the Packers. He has since become one of the league's most consistent kickers for the Las Vegas Raiders, even being named an All-Pro twice.

The Vikings got a turncoat of their own this offseason when running back Aaron Jones, whom the Packers cut, signed a one-year deal with them.