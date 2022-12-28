Vikings' Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after record-setting field goal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph set a franchise record when he booted a 61-yard game-winning field goal against the New York Giants.

Now, he's the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

The 61-yard field goal was the longest made in the NFL during week 16, and the second-longest of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 24: Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) hits a 61-yard field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants on December 24, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Joseph has connected on five game-winning field goals this season, tying John Kasay (2003) and Jan Stenerud (1983) for the most game-winning field goals made in single season in NFL history," the team said in a release.

It's the second time Joseph received the award this season, getting his first in week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. He's one of only two kickers to receive the award more than once in a season.