Vikings' Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after record-setting field goal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph set a franchise record when he booted a 61-yard game-winning field goal against the New York Giants.

Now, he's the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

The 61-yard field goal was the longest made in the NFL during week 16, and the second-longest of the season. 

NFL: DEC 24 Giants at Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 24: Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) hits a 61-yard field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants on December 24, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Joseph has connected on five game-winning field goals this season, tying John Kasay (2003) and Jan Stenerud (1983) for the most game-winning field goals made in single season in NFL history," the team said in a release.

RELATED: Vikings still looking for complete game: "Our best football is hopefully out in front of us"

It's the second time Joseph received the award this season, getting his first in week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. He's one of only two kickers to receive the award more than once in a season. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

