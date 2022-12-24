Game day update: Giants vs. Vikings (Dec. 24, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a weekend for the record books, winning against the Colts in the largest comeback in NFL history.
The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime, but turned around - in typical dramatic fashion - to win 39-36 on a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime. They locked up the NFC North division with the win, and a few days later, Kirk Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Now the Vikings (11-3) will host the Giants (8-5-1), who are coming off a 20-12 victory against the Washington Commanders. New York is fighting for a playoff spot, and though the Vikings are favored to win, the Giants have a lot more to loose.
The Giants are ranked third worst in rushing yards allowed per game (150.4) but the Vikings have a bottom five rushing attack. They average 95.4 yards per game. And all season, the Vikings' defense has been the team's shortcoming.
Kickoff is at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.