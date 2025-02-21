Former Maple Grove teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students

Minnesota to test raw milk for bird flu virus, and more headlines

A Maple Grove man is accused of inappropriate conduct with girls when he was an elementary school teacher, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

Wayne Clifford Wallace, 63, is charged with four counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to allegations that he fondled several girls between September 2022 and June 2023 while employed at Maple Grove's Basswood Elementary School.

The complaint states police were notified in late 2023, with four of his former students telling investigators he had inappropriately touched them. The claims were also corroborated by multiple classmates who witnessed the incidents.

Wallace had "previously received two verbal warnings for his touching of female students," according to the complaint.

Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison "and/or $3,000," according to state sentencing guidelines. Wallace is not in police custody.

