Crews discover body inside burning vehicle in Forest Lake driveway, fire officials say

A person was killed late Saturday night in a car fire in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Forest Lake Fire Department, crews were called to a residential driveway around 11:38 p.m. off Northwest Fifth Street and Northwest First Avenue.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but found "one occupant was located inside the vehicle," officials said.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.

"The Forest Lake Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident," officials said.

The Hugo and Wyoming fire departments assisted Forest Lake at the scene.