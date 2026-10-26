3 adults hospitalized after fire at food truck on St. Paul's east side

Three adults were hospitalized after a fire at a food truck in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, according to the city's fire department.

Crews initially responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the food truck on the city's east side. Officials say they quickly brought the flames under control "despite difficult access in an alley."

Firefighters with the St. Paul Fire Department look at a food truck in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a blaze damaged it on Oct. 25, 2026. St. Paul Fire Department/Facebook

Photos shared by the fire department on Facebook Sunday showed damage to the food truck from the blaze.

Part of a food truck in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a fire burned through it on Oct. 25, 2026. St. Paul Fire Department/Facebook

Officials haven't disclosed how seriously the three hospitalized adults were injured or where the incident happened.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.