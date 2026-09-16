Upcoming SNAP shakeup could bring more visitors to food shelves after record year for Minnesotans

One of the biggest names in hunger relief is spending some time in the Twin Cities ahead of a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit shakeup.

Feeding America CEO Dennis McDonough visited the CES food shelf in Minneapolis Wednesday morning, wanting to see how local food shelves in Minnesota are keeping up with demand.

Last year was the busiest year on record for food shelves, with over 9 million visits statewide.

Changes to SNAP funding are coming on Oct. 1 that could drive those numbers even higher in the months to come. The benefits are shifting from federal funding to state funding, which could create nearly $150 million in additional costs in the state's annual budget.

Leaders also say changes to SNAP requirements have already pushed 25,000 Minnesotans off the benefit.

McDonough says now organizations are trying to make sure they're ready for what could be ahead.

"A big thing we're doing as we prepare for Oct. 1 is calling on our friends in the business community, calling on our friends in the faith community. Calling on our friends in communities throughout Minnesota to be ready because there's going to be a lot of people in need of food after Oct. 1," he said.

McDonough is just about six months into his role with Feeding America.

He's a Minnesotan, born and raised in Stillwater, but has previously served in D.C., including as chief of staff for President Barack Obama.