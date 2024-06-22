Delano braces for some late in the year flooding

DELANO, Minn. — The Crow River in Delano is expected to crest Sunday night at just above 19 feet.

Some Minnesotans drove to check it out.

"Well, it's amazing," said Dan Michael from Edina. "I wanted to look at the bridge. I wanted to see what it looked like."

At 18.8 feet, it's up from an all-time low of just over 4 feet. A record set just six months ago.

"Every day, it's wet and raining, raining, raining. This is a summer that just doesn't quit – I'm starting to build an ark at home," said Gary Gutzke of Maple Plain.

Residents say that it is uncommon to see flooding on the Crow River this late in the year.

"I don't recall it ever happening in the summer like this" said Ben Carlson of Delano. "In the spring, it seems like it comes up and it's not this high, maybe this far underneath the bridge, but when it hits the bridge like this, it's interesting."

"Last summer, you would see 12 feet down. If you had knee boots on last summer, you could walk across this. But not this year," said Gutzke.

Flood walls are in place just in case. The all-time record is twenty-three and a quarter feet. That record was set in 1965.