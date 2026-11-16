Flipped Tesla found empty in field fuddles Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in the Twin Cities are trying to solve a mystery involving a flipped Tesla found in a field.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said no one was inside the car when it was found Saturday near the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Inside the car were two room keys from a nearby hotel, but when deputies checked the room, they again came up empty.

The sheriff's office is investigating.