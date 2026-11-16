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Flipped Tesla found empty in field fuddles Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Authorities in the Twin Cities are trying to solve a mystery involving a flipped Tesla found in a field.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said no one was inside the car when it was found Saturday near the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

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Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Inside the car were two room keys from a nearby hotel, but when deputies checked the room, they again came up empty.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

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