First Hmong woman named Miss Universe Laos, will compete in New Orleans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Payengxa Lor made history Saturday by becoming the first Hmong woman to be named Miss Universe Laos.

Lor, 21, beat out 19 other finalists to win the title of Miss Universe Laos and will represent Laos at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans this January.

Lor is an English teacher and the co-founder of the Hmong Women Network, a group meant to empower women.