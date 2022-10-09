Watch CBS News
Entertainment

First Hmong woman named Miss Universe Laos, will compete in New Orleans

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hmong Language and Culture Middle Schools opens in St. Paul
Hmong Language and Culture Middle Schools opens in St. Paul 02:00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Payengxa Lor made history Saturday by becoming the first Hmong woman to be named Miss Universe Laos.

Lor, 21, beat out 19 other finalists to win the title of Miss Universe Laos and will represent Laos at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans this January.

Lor is an English teacher and the co-founder of the Hmong Women Network, a group meant to empower women.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.