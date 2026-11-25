A stretch of First Avenue just south of downtown Minneapolis is reopening to traffic on Wednesday after two years of construction.

First Avenue South from Grant Street to Franklin Avenue once again connects the city's south side to downtown.

The area is mostly homes, with some businesses and schools nearby.

This work builds upon last year's reconstruction of the street from Lake Street to Franklin Avenue and sets up the next major project for First Avenue: reconstruction from Washington Avenue to Eighth Street.

The project will rebuild the entire street, including: new sidewalks, ramps that are easier for people with disabilities to use, better bike paths, new pavement and curbs, updates to water and sewer systems, new traffic signals and street signs and road paint where needed.

"The whole goal here is to make sure that neighborhoods just like this one that we're in have opportunities to walk, to bike, to access a range of transportation options all at the same place," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "And that's exactly what this does."

The project came in ahead of schedule and under budget.