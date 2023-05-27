Fire damages 24 Somali Mall in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of people had to evacuate the 24 Somali Mall in Minneapolis on a busy Friday night due to a fire.
Firefighters had to tear out the walls inside the building and there was water on the floor inside some of the shops.
Drone footage from WCCO also shows the damage to one section of the roof.
The Council for Islamic American Relations says they believe the fire started accidentally.
