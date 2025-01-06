Fire burns through south Minneapolis encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — A large fire burned through a south Minneapolis encampment Monday afternoon.

Aerial video showed crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department walking through the rubble and putting out hot spots in the area of 14th Avenue South and East 29th Street.

WCCO has reached out to city officials for more details, but have not heard back.

WCCO

Monday's blaze marks the latest in a recent string of Twin Cities encampment fires — most of which have involved exploding propane tanks.

On Friday, a fire burned through a small encampment under the Hiawatha Bridge, causing propane tanks to burst.

Last month, eight people were displaced after an encampment fire involving exploding propane tanks on the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

On New Year's Day in St. Paul, crews responded to a fire under the Lafayette bridge that was set partially with propane tanks.

Twin Cities advocates say they're looking for other options beyond propane tanks as a source of heat for those in need – but aren't finding many.

This is a developing story and will be updated.