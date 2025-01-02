Fire at St. Paul homeless encampment sparks concern as temperatures reach subzero

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two separate fires at homeless encampments in the Twin Cities are sparking concern as temperatures bottom out.

People living in camps are forced to fire up improvised heaters to survive the cold or try and squeeze into a packed shelter. That has advocates searching for solutions.

As temperatures continue to drop with each coming day, lows are soon set to reach subzero.

Wednesday night, under the Lafayette bridge in St. Paul, fire crews responded to a fire set partially with propane tanks.

People who work in outreach and advocacy say they're trying everything they can do this time of year to keep people safe and warm, but say this bitter cold doesn't help anything or anyone.

"Our lobby is packed, so we have a protocol for severe weather," Isaac Lee, Director of Emergency Services for Union Gospel Mission.

Lee is doing everything to provide shelter.

"It is definitely challenging for me and my staff to accommodate the increased number of people that come through the doors, but we're relieved that they're finding the shelter," Lee said. "We've seen an increased rate of frostbite. We're always calling 911 because there's someone on the floor that can't feel their toes. It's really sad to see, but we're ready."

Their official capacity each night is 190. Some nights, it's pushed even higher.

A number of warming sites in the county are looking to ease the burden, but they say now they're relying on donations for warm weather gear and volunteers to offer a hand.