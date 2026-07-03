Fire destroys home in northern Wisconsin; multiple pets dead

Seven people are without a permanent home and multiple pets are dead after a fire in Ashland, Wisconsin, on Friday morning, according to the city's fire department.

Crews responded to the blaze at a one-story manufactured home on Kimball Street at 2:32 a.m. Officials said at least one person had reported that a couch in the residence was on fire.

Firefighters saw flames coming from two sides of the home when they arrived, the agency said. The crews knocked down the flames and went into the residence through the front door to search it within two minutes.

The seven residents of the home and two dogs were able to escape without injury, according to officials. Multiple pets were found dead, though the agency hasn't disclosed the exact number.

"The home and all of their belongings are completely destroyed," the agency said in a news release on Friday morning. "The Salvation Army provided emergency shelter vouchers to help the family for a couple days."

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire. Officials said foul plays is not suspected.

Ashland is around 70 miles east of Duluth, Minnesota.