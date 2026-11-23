The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has approved giving more than $21 million to the Blue Earth County Public Works Department for the removal of Rapidan Dam in Blue Earth County, Minnesota.

The dam, located on the Blue Earth River about 14 miles south of Mankato, experienced a partial failure in June 2024 due to flooding on the river. In April 2023, the National Inventory of Dams rated it in poor condition, classifying its hazard potential at the time as "significant."

According to the federal agency, the federal funds support "locally developed long-term solutions" that demolish the dam, restore both banks of the Blue Earth River at the dam site and construct a parking area at the bottom of the river.

When the dam opened in 1910, it doubled the power capacity of Mankato's electric system, the Blue Earth County Historical Society said. It was constructed using hollow reinforced concrete.

The dam was owned and operated by Northern States Power Company until 1970, when it offered the dam and surrounding 750 acres to Blue Earth County "as an environmental corridor of wildlife habitats, recreation areas and nature trails," the county's historical society said. In 1972, officials said the county board ruled it should either be rebuilt or taken down since the dam would cause "considerable damage" to the surrounding areas should it collapse.

Flooding in 2019 caused "significant damage to the dam's structure and usability" and it hasn't been able to produce energy since then, according to county officials.