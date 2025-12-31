Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock ordered to forfeit $5.2 million

The ringleader of what authorities called the largest pandemic fraud case in the United States has been ordered to forfeit more than $5 million.

Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock was found guilty in March on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. She has not yet been sentenced.

A court order issued Tuesday demands Bock forfeit about $5.2 million. She was also ordered to forfeit clothes, electronics and a Porsche, the value of which will earn her credit toward the money forfeiture. The order states more than $185,000 was previously seized from Bock's accounts, as well as $13,462 in cash.

Dozens of people have been convicted in connection with Feeding Our Future. Authorities said Bock and others stole nearly $250 million intended to feed hungry children.

The forfeiture order comes amid increased scrutiny on Minnesota following widespread fraud accusations.

In a viral video earlier this week, right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged that multiple Minnesota day care centers receiving state funds aren't actually providing services. CBS News conducted its own analysis of the day care centers mentioned by Shirley. All but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. The analysis found dozens of citations for safety, cleanliness and other issues, but no recorded evidence of fraud.

Following Shirley's video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it has frozen federal child care funding for the state. In response, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on social media said the state has "spent years cracking down on fraudsters" and accused President Trump of "politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans."