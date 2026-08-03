Potential delay to federal THC law offers hope to Minnesota hemp industry

Minnesota senators are backing a delay to a federal law that would bring major changes to the hemp industry.

"This delay was immediately necessary to give Minnesota hemp producers and customers certainty, while giving Congress more time to get to a long-term fix," said Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar said she's working alongside Republican Sen. Rand Paul by writing the delay into a government funding bill up for a vote in the Senate this week.

An agriculture spending package that was part of a deal to reopen the government last year put the change into law and would go into effect this November. The law removes products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC from the definition of hemp, which effectively puts a federal ban on the drinks and edibles available for purchase today. Most of what is available on store shelves in Minnesota has 5 milligrams per serving. A hemp-derived drink can contain up to 10 milligrams per container.

"This is the best situation that the hemp industry has been in for the last year. After the [spending package] in 2025 was passed, that meant a ban was in federal law. And so, anything from there is progress," said Jason Dayton of Minneapolis Cider Company.

Dayton produces a THC brand of drinks called Trail Magic, which is sold in 24 states. He said the proposed delay is the result of months' worth of work, connecting with lawmakers and the broader community.

Dayton added that, if anything, the delay would give producers more time to sell off their inventory before the regulation goes into effect. But he's still hopeful lawmakers will take steps toward passing regulations that mirror Minnesota's.

"Congress doesn't pass these types of extensions with no reason, right?" Dayton said. "So, we know that the fact that this is included in the [funding bill] means that Congress has an intent or wants to look at passing more formal legislation to regulate the category."