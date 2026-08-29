Man dead, another in custody after shooting in St. Paul, police say

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota, late Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Park Street around 11:45 a.m. They found the victim suffering from an "apparent gunshot wound," according to officials.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials said.

"Officers set up a perimeter, launched a docked drone, and used police K9s to track down the potential suspect," police said in a news release.

The person of interest, identified by officials as a man, was taken into custody at 12:23 p.m.

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, investigate a shooting on the 600 block of Park that left a man dead on Aug. 29, 2026. WCCO

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the man who died and determine the cause of death.

Police said the shooting marks St. Paul's 14th homicide of 2026.