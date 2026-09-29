Driver in fatal Jordan crash had 27 open containers of alcohol in his car, police say

Authorities southwest of the Twin Cities say the driver who crashed into an elderly couple, killing one of them, had 27 open containers of alcohol scattered inside his car.

Officers with the Jordan Police Department arrived at the intersection of Old Highway 169 and Aberdeen Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told them that the 38-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco ran a stop sign at "highway speed" before crashing into a Mazda Miata, according to the news release.

The 69-year-old driver of the Miata died at the scene, police say. His 65-year-old wife was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Bronco refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say that the driver of the Bronco appeared to be intoxicated as he had slow speech, red eyes and an inconsistent gait while walking. Inside the Bronco, officers found 27 open, empty or partially empty alcoholic beverages.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and took a blood draw, but those results are still pending.