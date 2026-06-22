Pickup truck driver, 63, killed in western Wisconsin crash, sheriff says

A 63-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix Sheriff's Office says it was notified of the crash around 8 a.m. after a pickup truck was found "down a wooded embankment" off Badlands Road in Hudson Township, located about 13 miles southeast of Stillwater, Minnesota.

First responders found the driver "trapped inside with no signs of life," and not wearing a seat belt.

He was later identified as Dennis D. Swenby, of Downing, Wisconsin. The sheriff's office says this is the county's third recorded traffic death this year.

The crash is still under investigation.