Man killed in overnight crash on Hwy. 169 in Shakopee, state patrol says

A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was killed in a crash overnight Friday on Highway 169 in Shakopee, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the highway near County Road 21. The state patrol says the victim's Nissan Rogue was on the shoulder when it was hit by a passing BMW X5, driven by an 18-year-old Shakopee man. He wasn't hurt in the crash.

MnDOT

The victim had three passengers who also weren't hurt: two women from Prior Lake, ages 23 and 24, and a 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman.

The state patrol says it's still investigating.